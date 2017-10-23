A prisoner’s death in jail cell was from natural causes

A Sedgwick County inmate who died last week in his cell was determined to have had chronic medical issues prior to his incarceration.
An autopsy by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, shows the inmate had cardiovascular disease and his death was natural.
The 54-year-old inmate, whose identity is being withheld at his family’s request, was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges. He had been in custody since July, according to a news release sent Monday by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified of the inmate’s death. He was found unresponsive in his cell at 7:12 a.m. Oct. 17.
The inmate’s death is the fourth in-custody death at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility this year.
