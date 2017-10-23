Highway patrol investigates 2 fatal wrecks on Sunday

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated two fatal crashes on Sunday.
The first happened in Ford County just after midnight.
Robert Cintron-Vazquez, 21, of Dodge City, died after his car rolled multiple times. He was westbound in the outside lane of U.S. 400 at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the highway patrol.
He passed another vehicle and got back into the outside lane. The report says Cintron-Vazquez over-corrected, left the road to the right and went into a north ditch.
His car hit a culvert and rolled.
Just after 5 p.m. in Wyandotte County, a 31-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed after a wreck at the I-70 westbound ramp and 57th Street.
Dalen Jefferson was westbound on the ramp at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at a red light, went into the intersection and hit a pickup as it was heading northbound, a highway patrol report says.
The driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
