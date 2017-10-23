Police release photos of Valero robbery

Wichita police have released photos of the man they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday.
A man wearing a blue jacket went into the Valero gas station, in the 800 block of South Meridian, on Sunday.
Pictures show the jacket is a dark blue at the top, and light blue at the bottom. He’s wearing red shoes, white socks and shorts with three stars on each leg.
This comes after a string of robberies that happened between Tuesday and Saturday. Those happened at the QuikTrip in the 1600 block of East Lincoln, the QuikTrip in the 600 block of South Hillside, the Kwik Shop in the 2800 block of East Douglas and the Phillips 66 in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.
Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
