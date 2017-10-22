Crime & Courts

Police ask for Wichita’s help in solving four robberies in four days

October 22, 2017

A series of robberies over the past few days has Wichita police asking for the public’s health in helping solve the cases.

The four robberies have occurred since Tuesday and have targeted mostly convenience stores.

The first occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday at the Quik Trip in the 1600 block of East Lincoln, according to a press release issued Sunday by Paul Cruz, public information officer for the Wichita Police Department. The store clerk reported that an unknown person entered the business and demanded money. The robber indicated he had a gun.

The second case happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Quik Trip, in the 600 block of South Hillside. When police arrived, a store employee told them that an unknown person entered the business and demanded money. Once cash was in hand, he left in an unknown vehicle.

The third incident happened at 4:40 a.m. Saturday at the Kwik Shop 2800 E. Douglas. The employee told police that an unknown suspect entered the store, demanded money and had a weapon at the time of the robbery.

The fourth happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 in the 1200 block of S. Rock Road. Officers were told by a store clerk that an unknown person entered the business, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.

If anyone has any information on any of the cases, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

