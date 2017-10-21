Crime & Courts

Man shot in southwest Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 21, 2017 7:54 PM

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Saturday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of south Wichita, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Seneca and Harry in southwest Wichita.

A 32-year-old man was taken the hospital with potentially critical injuries, the supervisor said. Officers had fanned out in the neighborhood to interview residents to gather information.

A second scene related to the shooting had been located, the supervisor said, but additional details were not yet available.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

    As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative—to recover children who are being trafficked. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up
Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

View More Video