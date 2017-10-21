Man shot in southwest Wichita

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Saturday night.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of south Wichita, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Seneca and Harry in southwest Wichita.
A 32-year-old man was taken the hospital with potentially critical injuries, the supervisor said. Officers had fanned out in the neighborhood to interview residents to gather information.
A second scene related to the shooting had been located, the supervisor said, but additional details were not yet available.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
