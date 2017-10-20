5 months after she disappeared, one question remains: What happened to Kendra?

More Videos 1:37 Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes Pause 2:13 Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 1:29 Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday 2:32 McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 3:03 11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 4:33 Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush 3:02 Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman Tiffany, who asked not to use her last name, keeps searching for her friend Kendra Nystrom, who has been missing since May. According to Kendra's mother, Judith Nystrom, Tiffany has been very active knocking on doors, passing out flyers and putting pressure on hotels where Kendra has been reportedly sighted. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle) Tiffany, who asked not to use her last name, keeps searching for her friend Kendra Nystrom, who has been missing since May. According to Kendra's mother, Judith Nystrom, Tiffany has been very active knocking on doors, passing out flyers and putting pressure on hotels where Kendra has been reportedly sighted. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

