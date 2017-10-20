Pizza Hut driver robbed at gunpoint

Wichita police are looking for two men who robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Thursday evening.
The driver had just finished delivering a pizza to a home in the 1100 block of East Crowley at around 7:45 p.m. when a black SUV stopped near his car, Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s near Pawnee and Hydraulic.
Two men got out of the SUV and one pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. The driver complied, Davidson said.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
