Crime & Courts

Pizza Hut driver robbed at gunpoint

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 11:21 AM

Wichita police are looking for two men who robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver at gunpoint Thursday evening.

The driver had just finished delivering a pizza to a home in the 1100 block of East Crowley at around 7:45 p.m. when a black SUV stopped near his car, Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s near Pawnee and Hydraulic.

Two men got out of the SUV and one pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. The driver complied, Davidson said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

