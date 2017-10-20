WSU student accused of taking photos up skirts

A 28-year-old student at Wichita State University recently charged with exploitation of a child under 16 was also found to be in possession of photos and videos taken up women’s skirts, the university said.
The student was arrested on a warrant out of Sedgwick County that also included charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and four counts of breach of privacy.
After his arrest, the university’s police department found the student was in possession of photos and videos taken up women’s skirts. They appear to have been taken on campus sometime in the past two years, spokesman Joe Kleinsasser said.
The investigation into the photos and videos is still ongoing. The other charges are connected to actions off-campus, Kleinsasser said.
At this point, police haven’t been able to identify victims from the footage obtained on campus, but police are still investigating.
Detective Jeff Rider said the man took pictures of four different women in four locations: Ablah Library, East McKnight, Duerksen Fine Arts Center and possibly inside Jabara Hall.
Rider is asking that any woman who believes she might be a victim take pictures of dresses and skirts worn on campus in the past two years so police can match them with the photos found on the cellphone.
Booking reports for the Sedgwick County Jail show James D. Dayvault was arrested Wednesday on those charges and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
If you have information about one of these alleged on-campus acts or believe that you may have been a victim, contact Rider at 316-978-3450 or jeffery.rider@wichita.edu. For off-campus acts, contact Detective Shea Carpenter with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in the Exploited & Missing Children's Unit, at 316-660-9478 or shea.carpenter@sedgwick.gov.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
