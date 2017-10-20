Salina woman accused of stabbing neighbor several times

A 19-year-old Salina woman is in jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after police say she stabbed her neighbor several times.
Salina police Capt. Paul Forrester told the Salina Journal that 49-year-old Travis Rathbun was awakened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday by the sound of someone inside his home in the 500 block of Anderson Street.
Forrester said that Amy Ramirez had gotten into the man’s bedroom and began to yell at him. She picked up an unloaded rifle and pointed it at Rathbun. Rathbun was able to grab the gun, causing Ramirez to go into the kitchen where she grabbed a knife, Forrester said.
Rathbun was able to call police while he struggled with Ramirez. Police arrived to find the two still struggling and officers used a Taser to get Ramirez into custody, Forrester said.
Rathburn was treated for multiple cuts on his cheek, neck, upper left arm, inside left elbow and his left hand, the Journal said.
Forrester said police believe Ramirez was under the influence of drugs. Police found drugs and paraphernalia in her home but didn’t tell the newspaper what kind.
Ramirez was booked into the Saline County Jail just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.
