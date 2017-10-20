.
Possible sexual assault on school bus under investigation

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 7:06 AM

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible sexual assault on a school bus that was returning from a field trip Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says the assault occurred between two students and was reported by St. Mark’s School to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night. The school is in Colwich.

The school was returning from a field trip. According to the school’s event calendar, first and third graders were on a field trip Thursday from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the middle school was on an all-day field trip to Topeka.

No other information was released and the assault is still under investigation.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

