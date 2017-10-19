Crime & Courts

Boyfriend of Evan Brewer’s mother pleads not guilty to assault charges

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 11:32 AM

The boyfriend of 3-year-old Evan Brewer’s mother pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges involving the child’s father.

Stephen Bodine, 40, is facing a Nov. 27 jury trial on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after waiving his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. The counts involve allegedly threatening Carlo Brewer with a hatchet on Aug. 11 and slashing a vehicle’s tires when Brewer went to the rental home where Evan and his mother, Miranda Miller, were living to look for his son.

Evan’s body was found encased in concrete three weeks later at the home. It remains unclear how or when the child died. The boy was last seen around July 6. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Miller, 36, on Thursday also waived a preliminary hearing. She is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody.

Miller is scheduled for a jury trial Nov. 27.

  • Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

    Megan Hashbarger took video from her house of Stephen Bodine’s arrest on Aug. 30 at 2037 S. Vine. The body of 3-year-old Evan Brewer was later found inside concrete at that home.

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

Megan Hashbarger took video from her house of Stephen Bodine’s arrest on Aug. 30 at 2037 S. Vine. The body of 3-year-old Evan Brewer was later found inside concrete at that home.

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Carlo Brewer is confronted by Stephen Bodine outside of a home on South Vine in August. Brewer was seeking answers on the whereabouts of his son, 3-year-old Evan Brewer. (Video used with permission)

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

