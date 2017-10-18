More Videos

Crime & Courts

FBI crackdown on sex trafficking nets six Kansas arrests

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 5:25 PM

One child was recovered and six people were arrested in Kansas in connection with an FBI operation focused on recovering underage victims of prostitution and combating sex trafficking, officials announced Wednesday.

Operation Cross Country, which ran from Oct. 12 to 15, concluded with the recovery of 84 minors that were the victims of sexual exploitation and the arrest of 120 traffickers, authorities announced. The four-day operation also included operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand.

This was the 11th time Operation Cross Country has been conducted. This year’s edition involved 55 FBI field offices and 78 FBI-led Child Exploitation Task Forces. More than 500 law enforcement agencies assisted.

The youngest victim recovered during the just-completed operation was three months old, the FBI reported. The average age of victims recovered was 15.

Nationally, hundreds of law enforcement personnel took part in sting operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops, and through social media sites.

Wichita was one of a handful of Kansas cities involved in the investigation, along with Overland Park, Olathe, Junction City and Topeka. The FBI would not say if any arrests connected to the operation occurred in Wichita.

Wichita police, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Exploited and Missing Child Unit partnered with the Kansas City branch of the FBI during the operation.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

