Victoria Vinciguerra-Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, five years of probation and monthly restitution payments after being convicted of embezzling more than $158,000 from the Cheney Times-Sentinel
Crime & Courts

Woman sentenced to probation for embezzling from Cheney newspaper

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 4:39 PM

A woman who embezzled more than $150,000 from a small business in Cheney has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution, authorities announced Wednesday.

Victoria Vinciguerra-Johnson, 39, of Murdock pleaded guilty in August to theft and computer crime, according to a statement released by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. She embezzled more than $158,000 to herself while working for the Cheney Times-Sentinel from 2014 to 2017.

Judge Deborah Hernandez Mitchell ordered Vinciguerra-Johnson to make monthly payments of at least $700 while on probation, with her first payment due Jan. 1. She also ordered Vinciguerra-Johnson to serve 60 days in jail as a condition of her probation. If she doesn’t follow the conditions of her probation, she could serve 43 years in prison.

Vinciguerra-Johnson’s mother, Diane Neises of Cheney, was sentenced last month for embezzling more than $48,000 from the newspaper. Neises, 60, was the officer manager for the News-Sentinel for four years before her daughter took over the position.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

