Authorities investigating death of Ulysses infant

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old girl from Ulysses.
Just before noon on Sunday, Mia Garay was taken to the hospital in Ulysses by a family member, according to a statement released Wednesday by the KBI. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse when she arrived at the hospital.
Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. An autopsy has been conducted, though the final report is pending, the KBI said.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department asked the KBI to assist in the investigation.
