Bystander thwarts attempted carjacking at QuikTrip

A 38-year-old woman’s trip to a convenience store went awry when a man commanded her to move over and give him the wheel in an attempted carjacking.
On Tuesday at about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the carjacking at a QuikTrip in the 7100 block of West 21st Street, said Wichita police officer Charley Davidson. That’s at Ridge Road, near Sedgwick County Park.
The woman had just left QuikTrip with her groceries in hand when she went to her GMC Yukon. As she was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door still open, a suspect ran toward her with a key in his hand, moved up to the door and commanded her to move over.
The woman screamed for help, and the 26-year-old male suspect fled on foot.
But it did not stop there.
A witness yelled to stop the suspect, and they then got into a physical fight, Davidson said. Officers arrived then and were able to take the suspect into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, two counts of battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threats and a warrant.
The suspect and the bystander received minor injuries.
