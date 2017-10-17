Anton Hunter is wanted in connection with a murder that took place in Kansas City. He is believed to now be in Wichita.
Murder suspect from Kansas City could be in Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 3:27 PM

The Kansas City Police Department is seeking Wichita’s help in locating the suspect of a “random shooting.”

The suspect, Anton Hunter, is believed to be in the Wichita area after allegedly shooting someone for no apparent reason in April.

Hunter is wanted on charges of murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and leaving the scene of a shooting. He is believed to be responsible for the death of Isabell Addison, who was killed April 30 in Kansas City, police said.

Police say there is no known connection between Hunter and Addison, Fox KC reports. Detectives said Hunter pulled up next to Addison and shot her for no apparent reason at Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Bullets hit Addison in both her jaw and chest, ultimately killing her.

There is up to $2,000 in reward money available for those with information on the case, according to Fox.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said the Wichita Police Department is not involved in the investigation at this time.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

