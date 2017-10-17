More Videos

  • "To think that it happened here is crazy."

    University of Kansas students stunned over shooting that took three lives in downtown Lawrence.

University of Kansas students stunned over shooting that took three lives in downtown Lawrence. Allison Long The Kansas City Star
University of Kansas students stunned over shooting that took three lives in downtown Lawrence. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Crime & Courts

Two arrested after Lawrence shooting left 3 dead

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

October 17, 2017 8:20 AM

Two people have been arrested following a shooting earlier this month that left three people dead on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence, Kan., police announced Tuesday.

Lawrence police identified the suspects as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, Kan., and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka, Kan.

Rayton was charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon while McMillon was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

More information is expected to be released during a press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office later on Tuesday.

The shooting, reported Oct. 1 in the area of 11th and Massachusetts streets in Lawrence, killed a Shawnee woman and two men from Topeka. Lawrence police had said earlier this month that they believed the shooting stemmed from a “physical altercation” that occurred near the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts.

  • Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

    Gretchen Brown of Shawnee describes what happened early Sunday morning when her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Brown,22, was fatally shot outside a bar in Lawrence. "I encouraged them to go to Lawrence instead of Westport because Westport has been so violent and dangerous," said Brown.

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Gretchen Brown of Shawnee describes what happened early Sunday morning when her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Brown,22, was fatally shot outside a bar in Lawrence. "I encouraged them to go to Lawrence instead of Westport because Westport has been so violent and dangerous," said Brown.

Tammy Ljungblad and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star

