80-year-old woman took $57,000 from 89-year-old woman for gambling

An 80-year-old Wichita woman who took more than $57,000 from an 89-year-old woman in a nursing home was sentenced last week in a felony case of mistreatment of a dependent adult.
Shirley Morgan was sentenced to 32 months in prison for the crime but was given three years probation because of her age and no other criminal history. She has been ordered to pay back the money and is prohibited from gambling, according to a press release issued Monday by District Attorney Marc Bennett.
Morgan had durable power of attorney for the 89 year-old woman and spent the money — some of it gambling — instead of paying the woman’s nursing home expenses, according to the news release.
The Wichita Police Department and investigators from the District Attorney’s Office worked together on the case.
