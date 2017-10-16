.
Man arrested after hiding in insulation at warehouse, police say

By Nichole Manna

October 16, 2017 11:08 AM

A 39-year-old Wichita man was arrested late Sunday after he was caught breaking into a warehouse, the Wichita Police Department said Monday.

The owner of a warehouse in the 500 block of East 33rd Street North received a notification from the alarm company about a possible break-in at around 10 p.m. He went to the warehouse, near Broadway, and found a window had been broken then called police, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Officers surrounded the warehouse and a masked man opened a door, saw officers and went back inside, Davidson said.

The man was found lying in some insulation in the attic and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

