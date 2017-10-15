Newton police search for shooting suspect

Newton police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Normandy Road in Newton.
A property owner in the area noticed someone trying to steal a vehicle and confronted the person who shot the owner several times, according to a Facebook post of the police department
The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner was taken to an area hospital.
The suspect fled on foot and Newton Police are encouraging residents to remain in their homes. If anything suspicious is seen or heard, residents are encouraged to call 911.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
A drone is assisting in the police search of the neighborhood.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
