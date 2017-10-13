Harvey Ortberg
Harvey Ortberg Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo
Man charged with killing woman, setting 2 officers on fire

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 3:16 PM

The man accused of killing 65-year-old Sharon Horn and injuring three Baxter Springs Police Officers last month was formally charged by Cherokee County Attorney Jake Conard.

Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, of Baxter Springs, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and two counts of felony child endangerment, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Gross.

Police were sent to 1007 West 11th in Baxter Springs on Sept. 30 at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance. Ortberg is accused of attacking Horn, dousing her with fuel and setting her on fire, authorities said.

When Baxter Springs police officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler arrived, Ortberg threw fuel on them and lit it, Gross said.

A third officer, Darryl Nadeau was injured when he tried extinguishing the fires.

Butler and Nadeau were treated and released from a Joplin, Missouri hospital that morning. Hamilton remains hospitalized.

Ortberg was also injured and hospitalized. He was arrested by the Springfield Missouri Police Department on Friday. He’s being held on a $1 million bond and is awaiting extradition.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

