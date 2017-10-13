Man tried hitting teens with vehicle more than once, police say

Wichita police are investigating a possible road rage incident that happened Thursday evening.
Officers were sent to the Wyndham Hotel in the 200 block of East Kellogg downtown at around 8 p.m. regarding an injury accident that happened in the parking lot, Officer Charley Davidson said.
A 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl said they were walking in the Spangles parking lot when they were almost hit by a man in his 50s who was driving a Chevy. Davidson said words were exchanged and the driver followed the teenagers to the hotel parking lot.
Once there, the man intentially tried hitting the teenagers and missed. He backed up and tried again, missing for a second time. He tried a third time and hit the 14-year-old, Davidson said.
Police contacted the driver who Davidson said also had injuries. What his injuries were or how they occurred were still under investigation Friday morning, Davidson said.
Both of the teenagers were treated for minor injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital and admitted, Davidson said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
