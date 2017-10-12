Kansas K-9 unit gets grant from Roethlisberger Foundation

The Bonner Springs Police Department announced on Facebook on Thursday that its police dog unit was chosen for a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.
“We are grateful for the grant opportunity the foundation provides to Police Departments and their K-9’s across the nation, and that we could be a part of it,” the police department said.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, founded by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, supports police and fire departments throughout the country with emphasis on supporting their K-9 units and service dogs, according to the foundation’s website.
The foundation also awarded a grant to the Bladensburg Police Department near Baltimore. That department will use the funds to establish a new K-9 unit with a dual purpose police dog.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments