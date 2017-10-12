.
Couple’s ages played role in judgment against Wichita landscaper

By Nichole Manna

October 12, 2017 10:32 AM

A Wichita contactor will pay $90,000 after taking payment for a landscaping project from a couple and never completing it, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple, who are both over 60 years old, paid Gabriel Paine and his company GP Solutions, LLC, more than $26,000. The work was supposed to include improvements to the couple’s residential property such as the installation of drain tile to prevent flooding, concrete work, removal of a tree, installation of a fence, sodding and a new sprinkler system.

Another contractor told the couple the project would have cost $10,000.

After failing to respond to a consumer protection lawsuit, Judge Warren Wilbert filed an order Wednesday for Paine to pay the $90,000 – with fines for each violation doubled because of the couple’s ages.

The lawsuit alleged unconscionable and deceptive acts and practices involving the project, based on findings by the district attorney’s Investigations Division.

The lawsuit also claimed Paine and his company were not properly licensed for the work, did not provide the consumer with the statutory “Three Day Right to Cancel” notice, provided no material benefit after being paid, and did not obtain the required permits for the job.

The couple’s ages makes them protected customers under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

