Police are trying to identify this man, who attempted to rob the QuikTrip on South Hillside early Wednesday morning.
Police are trying to identify this man, who attempted to rob the QuikTrip on South Hillside early Wednesday morning. Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo
Police are trying to identify this man, who attempted to rob the QuikTrip on South Hillside early Wednesday morning. Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Images from Wednesday robbery attempt released

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 11, 2017 6:59 PM

Wichita police have released images from an attempted robbery in south Wichita early Wednesday morning.

A man tried to rob the QuikTrip at the 600 block of South Hillside shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police say. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s who is 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds. He was driving a black Chevy Monte Carlo that was manufactured in the 2000s.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the released images is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police detectives at 316-268-4407.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:39

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives
Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita
Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty 3:29

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty

View More Video