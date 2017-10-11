Images from Wednesday robbery attempt released

Wichita police have released images from an attempted robbery in south Wichita early Wednesday morning.
A man tried to rob the QuikTrip at the 600 block of South Hillside shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police say. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s who is 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds. He was driving a black Chevy Monte Carlo that was manufactured in the 2000s.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the released images is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
