Police chief: ‘It does take two to build relationships’ with police

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

