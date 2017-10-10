Crime & Courts

Wichita burger shop burglarized; police seek public’s help

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2017 11:48 AM

Wichita police are searching for a man who broke into and burglarized a NuWay burger shop in Wichita.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the man allegedly smashed and forced entry through the east-side door of the shop in the 7300 block of West Central, said police spokesman Charley Davidson. That’s just west of Ridge Road.

Officers were dispatched to a general burglar alarm, but the suspect was not on the scene when they arrived.

The male suspect, who was caught by video surveillance, has short hair and was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

He went through cash drawers in the shop, but it is not known how much he stole.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online or by downloading the P3 smartphone application.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

