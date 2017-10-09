Crime & Courts

Wichita police officer arrested by sheriff’s deputies

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 06:36 PM

A Wichita police officer has been arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail for investigation of domestic violence battery and theft, the department announced Monday evening.

The written statement did not provide the officer’s name nor details of the crimes the officer is suspected of committing.

The statement said the officer is a nine-year veteran of the police force.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative suspension pending the investigation, the statement said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case is being investigated by the county Sheriff’s Office under the terms of a “collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest,” said the statement by police spokesman Charley Davidson.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

    Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges 0:43

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges
Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse 2:04

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse
Police chase down armed suspect after an unsuccessful tasing attempt 1:28

Police chase down armed suspect after an unsuccessful tasing attempt

View More Video