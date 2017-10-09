Wichita police officer arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Wichita police officer has been arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail for investigation of domestic violence battery and theft, the department announced Monday evening.
The written statement did not provide the officer’s name nor details of the crimes the officer is suspected of committing.
The statement said the officer is a nine-year veteran of the police force.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative suspension pending the investigation, the statement said.
Never miss a local story.
The case is being investigated by the county Sheriff’s Office under the terms of a “collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest,” said the statement by police spokesman Charley Davidson.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments