Wichita man sentenced to 10 years for thefts, burglaries

A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his involvement in a series of thefts, burglaries and robberies in Wichita.
Timothy Kelly, 58 of Wichita, pleaded guilty in August to two robberies, two thefts and 16 burglaries, according to a release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The crimes occurred between September 2016 and July 2017.
Most of the break-ins occurred at night by smashing a window.
On Friday, Oct. 6, District Judge Faith Maughan sentenced Kelly to 130 months for the series of crimes. Kelly was also ordered to pay $3,896 to the victims of the two robberies, which occurred at the Shirkmere Apartments in June, where he attacked and injured the residents.
The burglaries took place in several Wichita-area stores including Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Save-A-Lot locations. Items he stole included candy, cigarettes, batteries, meat, chips and other small items.
