Crime & Courts

Wichita man sentenced to 10 years for thefts, burglaries

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 4:05 PM

A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his involvement in a series of thefts, burglaries and robberies in Wichita.

Timothy Kelly, 58 of Wichita, pleaded guilty in August to two robberies, two thefts and 16 burglaries, according to a release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The crimes occurred between September 2016 and July 2017.

Most of the break-ins occurred at night by smashing a window.

On Friday, Oct. 6, District Judge Faith Maughan sentenced Kelly to 130 months for the series of crimes. Kelly was also ordered to pay $3,896 to the victims of the two robberies, which occurred at the Shirkmere Apartments in June, where he attacked and injured the residents.

The burglaries took place in several Wichita-area stores including Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Save-A-Lot locations. Items he stole included candy, cigarettes, batteries, meat, chips and other small items.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot in east Wichita

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita
Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty 3:29

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

View More Video