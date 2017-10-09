Woman stabs man during assault to get away, police say

A 25-year-old woman stabbed a man who was assaulting her Sunday evening, Wichita police said.
The woman called police from the Save-A-Lot in the 1600 block of South Broadway at about 6:30 p.m. She told police she and a 41-year-old man got into an argument over his cellphone at the nearby Frontier Hotel, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.
He hit her in the face multiple times and choked her. She stabbed him in the leg with a pocketknife to get away, Davidson said.
They were both taken to the hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries and he had minor injuries, Davidson said. He was arrested after being treated.
The two knew each other before the fight, but their relationship is unclear, police said. It wasn’t immediately known Monday if they live in Wichita, Davidson said.
A booking report says James N. Richey was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and domestic violence.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
