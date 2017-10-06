Police searching for suspect in hit and run

Wichita police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the suspect of a Sept. 8 hit and run.
The suspect struck a 22-year-old man at about 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 in a road-construction area near Kellogg and Webb.
The man who was struck was leaving a night club when his friends attempted to get him in their car. He was standing slightly in the road, near the car, as his friends attempted to get him inside. As his friends were helping him get inside the car, a driver driving West struck him just before accelerating away from the scene, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.
The 22-year-old received serious injuries, but he is expected to recover.
Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a large, heavy duty, dark-colored truck with an unknown blue tag. The impact is likely on the driver’s side front bumper and possibly the side fender and door.
Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle is between a 2011-14 Chevy Silverado, police say.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
