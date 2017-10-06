13 arrested in prostitution crackdown

Thirteen men involved with prostitution were arrested by Wichita police on Thursday along the Broadway corridor.
Officer Charley Davidson said this was a team enforcement with several units teaming up to end prostitution in the Broadway corridor area.
He did not provide names or ages of those arrested.
“The message is simple,” Davidson said. “The Wichita Police Department will continue to conduct these assignments until no one is arrested. Please do not come to the Broadway corridor area to engage in this type of behavior or you may end up talking to one of our police officers.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
