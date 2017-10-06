Man arrested after vehicle chase led to shots fired

A man who led the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office on a car chase Thursday was arrested early Friday morning.
A deputy tried stopping a Ford Explorer for a stop sign violation at 10:38 p.m. Thursday, but the driver sped up and didn’t stop, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The chase began in Selden and went into southern Decatur County, then the driver returned back to Sheridan County. Once back in Selden, the driver went to a residence where he had been living and crashed into a patrol car.
The deputy gave orders for the man to get out of his vehicle, but he backed away from the deputy and revved the vehicle. The deputy shot four times toward the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A short pursuit began again until the man wrecked the vehicle and ran away.
Officials from several area law enforcement officers searched for the driver until receiving information at 4:08 a.m. Friday that he was inside a residence on Main Street in Selden.
A Taser was used and the man was arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.
His identity hasn’t been released.
Nichole Manna
