Woman robbed at gunpoint in grocery store parking lot

A 41-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while at her car in the parking lot of Dillons, at 3020 E. Douglas, police said.
The woman told police a man approached her from behind at about 5 p.m. and demanded her purse and wallet. When she turned around, she saw him pointing a black handgun at her, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Her purse was taken and the man left. She wasn’t injured, Davidson said. The Dillons is just west of Hillside.
The man was described as being in his early 20s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
