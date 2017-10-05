Man drives into cemetery, damages tombstones during police chase

A 19-year-old was arrested early Thursday after police say he drove a stolen car through a cemetery during a police pursuit.
An officer was patrolling in the 1400 block of South Pershing at around 2:30 a.m. when he tried to stop a silver Honda for failing to yield from a private drive, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The driver took off through a Hillside and Oliver neighborhood at minimal speeds. He hit a fence and a street sign before going into Calvary Cemetery, at 610 S. Vassar, and hitting two tombstones, Davidson said.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of automobile theft and criminal damage to property in the 600 block of South Rutan after a foot pursuit, Davidson said.
Police also found several keys in his possession to different vehicles. Investigators are working to determine if he’s responsible for other vehicle thefts.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments