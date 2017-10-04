Two armed robberies Tuesday might be connected

Wichita police are investigating two robberies on Tuesday with similar suspect descriptions.
A 32-year-old man told police he was in Riverside Park in the 700 block of North Nims at around 1 p.m. when a man wearing a ski mask pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The 32-year-old was able to run away and called police from the Mark 8 Hotel, Officer Charley Davidson said Wednesday.
The accused robber was described as a man in his 50s, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Earlier in the day, a 38-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Topeka at around 1 a.m. when a stranger approached them, demanded property and pointed a handgun, Davidson said. The man took cash and their cellphones.
No one was injured, Davidson said.
That person was described as a man in his 50s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, and 150 pounds wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with Old Navy written in white on the front and blue jeans.
Davidson said police are working to determine if the robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
