More Videos

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea 3:29

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea

Pause
My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:08

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam

How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

  • Man shot in East Wichita

    A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

One shot multiple times near Harry and Webb

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 4:10 PM

A 23-year-old white man was shot multiple times in his lower torso and legs after a shooting in Fox Run Apartments, said Sgt. Brian Goward of the Wichita Police Department. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The man was taken to the hospital from the apartment complex off the 1100 block of South Webb Road, near Harry and Webb.

Gordon said police were still identifying the suspects Tuesday evening, but that a car had left the apartment complex.

The police were called at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information is expected Wednesday morning.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea

View More Video