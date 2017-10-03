One shot multiple times near Harry and Webb

More Videos 3:29 Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea Pause 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 1:25 Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man shot in East Wichita A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

A 23-year-old male was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita Police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com