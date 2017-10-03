One shot multiple times near Harry and Webb

A 23-year-old white man was shot multiple times in his lower torso and legs after a shooting in Fox Run Apartments, said Sgt. Brian Goward of the Wichita Police Department. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The man was taken to the hospital from the apartment complex off the 1100 block of South Webb Road, near Harry and Webb.
Gordon said police were still identifying the suspects Tuesday evening, but that a car had left the apartment complex.
The police were called at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Additional information is expected Wednesday morning.
