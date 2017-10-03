More Videos

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Pause
How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:08

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 3:23

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

How to pick the perfect watermelon 1:21

How to pick the perfect watermelon

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

  • Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea

    Ricky Wirths, the man charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a state tax agent, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Trial has been set for Nov. 13. Appearing before Judge James Fleetwood, Wirths waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine if the state had enough evidence to proceed to a trial. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea

Ricky Wirths, the man charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a state tax agent, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Trial has been set for Nov. 13. Appearing before Judge James Fleetwood, Wirths waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine if the state had enough evidence to proceed to a trial. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)
brader@wichitaeagle.com