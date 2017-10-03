Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea

Ricky Wirths, the man charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a state tax agent, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Trial has been set for Nov. 13. Appearing before Judge James Fleetwood, Wirths waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine if the state had enough evidence to proceed to a trial. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)