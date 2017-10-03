2 robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed two people at gunpoint at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A 38-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Topeka when a stranger approached them, demanded property and pointed a handgun, Officer Charley Davidson said. The man took cash and their cellphones.
No one was injured, he said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, and 150 pounds wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with Old Navy written in white on the front and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
