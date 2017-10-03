.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

2 robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 10:21 AM

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed two people at gunpoint at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A 38-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Topeka when a stranger approached them, demanded property and pointed a handgun, Officer Charley Davidson said. The man took cash and their cellphones.

No one was injured, he said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, 5-feet-6-inches tall, and 150 pounds wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with Old Navy written in white on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video