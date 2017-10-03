Man sent to federal prison in kidnapping, killing of Kansas woman

A Geary County man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his part in the 2014 kidnapping and killing of a Junction City woman, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Drexel A. Woody, 27, who lived on Fort Riley at the time of the kidnapping, pleaded guilty to one county of kidnapping resulting in death.
Woods admitted that on Feb. 7, 2014, he and Larry L. Anderson, 28, of Manhattan; and Marryssa M. Middleton, 26, of Fort Riley; met 24-year-old Amanda Clemons, who Beall said was a prostitute, at a hotel in Junction City before kidnapping her.
They beat her because of comments she made on social media and demanded she pay them $300. Then, they took Clemons to another hotel room in an attempt to get the money and then to Woody’s residence on Fort Riley, the release said.
While there, they allowed Clemons to call her son and mother. Her mother then called the Junction City Police Department. When police called Clemons’ phone, Woody and others listened to the call on speakerphone, the release said.
Fearing an arrest, Woody, Anderson and Middleton took Clemons to a bridge in rural Geary County where Anderson and Middleton continued to attack her with a knife, Beall said.
Clemons broke free and jumped 15 feet off the bridge, breaking her ankle. Anderson and Middleton found her in the snow, cut her throat and killed her, the release said.
Anderson and Middleton, who were in a dating relationship at the time, were sentenced in May to 28 years in federal prison.
Shantrell D. Woody, of Fort Riley, is scheduled to be sentenced in November. Christopher Pugh, of Junction City, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10.
