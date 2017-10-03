2 killed after driver tried to flee from law enforcement, authorities say

Two passengers of a car that was fleeing from law enforcement in Wyandotte County Monday afternoon died after the car wrecked, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Authorities were attempting to stop a Lexus ES driven by a 20-year-old man near 94th and Parallel Parkway just after 3 p.m.
The driver tried to make a right turn onto Parallel Parkway, but was hit by a westbound pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man, the report says.
Passengers of the Lexus, Jason Edwards, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri; and Amber Bledsoe, 23, of Prairie Village, were killed.
The driver, Zackery Smith of Kansas City, Kansas, was injured and taken to the hospital.
The report doesn’t say why law enforcement was trying to stop Smith or what agency was pursuing him.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with possible injuries, the report says.
