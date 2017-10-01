Shooting in downtown Lawrence kills one woman and two men, injures two others

Gunfire erupted early Sunday morning in a large crowd in downtown Lawrence, killing three people and injuring two others, police said.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius told the Lawrence Journal-World that police, who are headquartered in the 1100 block of Massachusetts, heard at least 20 gunshots near that location and responded to the scene, along with medical personnel.

The shooting occurred about 1:40 a.m. on a night when downtown Lawrence was packed with people going to bars, restaurants and concerts.

As they responded, officers found a large crowd and five victims who had been shot.

A woman and two men died from their injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka.

None of the three were enrolled at the University of Kansas, according to Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a university spokeswoman.

The two other victims were being treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. A medical helicopter responded to the shooting.

Police have released no suspect information and asked for help identifying the shooter or shooters.

Brown’s mother, Gretchen Brown, said Brown had been out with a friend at Brother’s Bar & Grill just before the shooting. The friend called Gretchen Brown to say that as the two women left the bar, they saw a fistfight going on nearby. Then they heard gunfire and Brown was shot.

Police cleared the scene by early Sunday afternoon. During the morning, investigators had worked for hours collecting evidence closing two blocks of Massachusetts Street, from 10th to North Park streets. Crews washed blood from the pavement near Aladdin Cafe at 1021 Massachusetts Street.

Yellow crime scene tape was stretched across storefronts where the shooting occurred, and dozens of white evidence markers dotted the scene. The coroner removed the body of at least one victim later in the morning.

Dean’s grandmother, Birdie Dean, said she heard about the shooting from a relative. The family is trying to piece together what happened.

“It is unreal,” said Birdie Dean, who lives in Kansas City, Kan. “It’s taken all of the family by shock. It sounded like he was in the wrong place.”

The family had lived in Kansas City, Kan. for a number of years but moved back to Topeka, where Dean’s mother was raised.

“Tremel was really a sweet young man who minded his own business,” Birdie Dean said. “He enjoyed life.”

Dean and Henderson were friends from Topeka, according to Henderson’s grandfather, Colwin “Lynn” Henderson, Sr.

Henderson had recently become a father.

“I heard that everybody was leaving, and all of a sudden they just started shooting,” Lynn Henderson said.

Henderson’s mother, Novel Carter, said her son had recently been released after being incarcerated and was aiming to turn his life around. He pleaded guilty in September 2016 to two counts of aggravated battery and one of criminal discharge of a firearm, court records say.

His girlfriend had recently given birth to his first child, a girl.

“(He was) trying to change around for his babe he loved so much,” Carter said.

Henderson’s daughter is 10 months old.

Patrick Frazell, a 23-year-old Lawrence resident, said he saw the aftermath of the shooting. As he left the nearby Jimmy John’s near Ninth and Massachusetts streets, he heard sirens and saw what looked like a body covered by a white sheet behind the crime scene tape.

“It’s pretty frightening to see in Lawrence,” Frazell said. “I live two blocks from here. So to have this happen where I lay my head at night, like this is going on right where I sleep.”

The shooting came on the same night as KU basketball’s annual Late Night in the Phog, where Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty performed for about 20 minutes at Allen Fieldhouse. After the event, KU guard Devonté Graham told reporters Lil Yachty was going to perform later that night at The Granada, located at 1020 Massachusetts St., near the scene of the shooting.

Downtown Lawrence was especially lively with Late Night in the Phog going on, said Maddy Bailey of Lawrence.

Bailey, 24, had been at a bar downtown and left about 30 minutes before the shooting. There were “a lot of excited, hyped-up people downtown,” she said. “It was just an extra-crazy night.”

News of the shooting has Bailey’s coworkers at a downtown ice cream shop “freaking out,” she said.

William McGuinness of Lawrence was downtown listening to a Latin music band Saturday night and left about 12:30 a.m., before the shootings. He learned about the killings Sunday morning.

“I was just very sad,” he said. “Lawrence is a very nice place. I think things like this happen everywhere nowadays. Sadly, that is what we live with now.”

Only minutes after police took down the police tape at the shooting scene, two KU students came and unwrapped the cellophane from a bouquet of fresh flowers.

Chad Uhl and his friend Emma Anderson bent and laid the bouquet at the base of a small tree in front of Aladdin Cafe, where blood spatter had only just been washed away.

They said some of their friends were on Massachusetts Street Sunday morning around the time bullets began to fly. They only became aware of what the noise and commotion were about when sirens broke the night and police descended on the area.

"I was moved by it," Anderson, 22, said of the killing. "I thought flowers are a good symbol of peace and the absence of violence."

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings is asked to call Lawrence police at 785-832-7509 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.