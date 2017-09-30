Fifteen drivers in Sedgwick County were cited last week for passing school buses who had their stop signs out while picking up students.
15 drivers cited for passing school buses with stop signs out

By Nichole Manna

September 30, 2017 12:27 PM

Fifteen drivers in Sedgwick County were cited last week for passing school buses who had their stop signs out while picking up students.

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Officer conducted a school bus enforcement all week by riding alongside school bus drivers in different districts each day.

“Want to save $425?” the office tweeted one day. “Don’t drive around red flashing lights and the stop sign on school buses!”

On Tuesday, four drivers passed a Goddard school district bus with its stop sign extended. Each received tickets.

Red lights and an extended stop sign on the bus indicate all cars need to stop. It’s state law for both directions of traffic to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

