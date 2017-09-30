Police patrol lights
Police patrol lights Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Police patrol lights Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Police looking for man who robbed 61-year-old outside Walgreens

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 30, 2017 9:17 AM

Wichita police are looking for the person who they say beat and robbed a 61-year-old man as he left the Walgreens in the 3300 block of East Central early Saturday.

The 61-year-old made a purchase at around 2 a.m. As he left the store, a man in his 30s assaulted him and took money, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The man left in a silver four-door sedan with five spoke wheels. He’s described as being six-feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes wearing a white tank top and jeans, Davidson said.

If anyone has information, contact WPD detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-4111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

