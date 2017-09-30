Police looking for man who robbed 61-year-old outside Walgreens

Wichita police are looking for the person who they say beat and robbed a 61-year-old man as he left the Walgreens in the 3300 block of East Central early Saturday.
The 61-year-old made a purchase at around 2 a.m. As he left the store, a man in his 30s assaulted him and took money, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The man left in a silver four-door sedan with five spoke wheels. He’s described as being six-feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes wearing a white tank top and jeans, Davidson said.
If anyone has information, contact WPD detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-4111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
