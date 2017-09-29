KBI: She was murdered, and now we’re hoping to identify her

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a woman found last month at Melvern Lake in Osage County.
Authorities think the woman is the victim of a homicide. Her remains were found on Aug. 25.
Forensic anthropology experts from Washburn University studied the remains and determined they are likely those of a Hispanic female. She is likely between 35 and 50 years of age, but could be anywhere from 30 to 65.
She is believed to be between 5-feet-2 and 5-feet-8 inches tall, but could have been anywhere from 5-feet-1 to 5-feet-9. The experts suggest she was killed at the lake and has been at the scene since late fall of last year and July of this year. A narrower estimate places her there sometime between April and July of this year.
The woman was wearing a small shirt with the brand “No Boundaries.” Her pants were the “Helix” brand and her size 32x30. She had a Fruit of the Loom bra size 44.
She was wearing several pieces of jewelry, including a silver ring that spells “love” in cursive writing, a gold or bronze ring with a red stone, a silver bangle bracelet and gold or bronze framed eyeglasses.
Anyone who has information about the crime or may know the woman is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME (572-7463).
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments