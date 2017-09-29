These glasses were found with human remains discovered in late August at Melvern Lake in Osage County. Authorities are still trying to identify the remains.
These glasses were found with human remains discovered in late August at Melvern Lake in Osage County. Authorities are still trying to identify the remains. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Courtesy photo
These glasses were found with human remains discovered in late August at Melvern Lake in Osage County. Authorities are still trying to identify the remains. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

KBI: She was murdered, and now we’re hoping to identify her

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 29, 2017 5:08 PM

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a woman found last month at Melvern Lake in Osage County.

Authorities think the woman is the victim of a homicide. Her remains were found on Aug. 25.

Forensic anthropology experts from Washburn University studied the remains and determined they are likely those of a Hispanic female. She is likely between 35 and 50 years of age, but could be anywhere from 30 to 65.

She is believed to be between 5-feet-2 and 5-feet-8 inches tall, but could have been anywhere from 5-feet-1 to 5-feet-9. The experts suggest she was killed at the lake and has been at the scene since late fall of last year and July of this year. A narrower estimate places her there sometime between April and July of this year.

The woman was wearing a small shirt with the brand “No Boundaries.” Her pants were the “Helix” brand and her size 32x30. She had a Fruit of the Loom bra size 44.

She was wearing several pieces of jewelry, including a silver ring that spells “love” in cursive writing, a gold or bronze ring with a red stone, a silver bangle bracelet and gold or bronze framed eyeglasses.

Anyone who has information about the crime or may know the woman is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME (572-7463).

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video