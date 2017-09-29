Crime & Courts

Kansas man, 55, in critical condition after reported shooting

By Nichole Manna

September 29, 2017 11:40 AM

A 55-year-old Lorraine man is in critical condition after a shooting was reported Thursday night, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to 242 Harry in Lorraine after neighbors called to say there was a disturbance between the residents and gunshots were heard.

When deputies arrived, they found the injured 55-year-old and a 49-year-old woman, who both live at the home. A confrontation between the two of them became violent, KBI said.

The man was flown to a Wichita hospital due to a life-threatening head injury. The KBI did not link the man’s injuries to the gunshots that were heard.

No arrest have been made and the KBI is withholding the names of the man and woman pending family notifications.

The investigation is ongoing.

