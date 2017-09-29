.
2 men robbed woman at gunpoint

September 29, 2017 11:03 AM

Wichita police are looking for two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint as she walked with a friend in the 1100 block of West Merton on Thursday evening. That’s near Harry and Seneca.

Two men approached the woman just before 7 p.m., Officer Paul Cruz said Friday. She was hit in the back of the head with a handgun and fell to the ground, Cruz said.

The men left with her belongings, according to a police media report.

The first suspect was described as being in his 30s, 6-foot-5-inches, thin build with a red shirt. The second man was described as being in his 50s, bald, wearing a white shirt.

