    An incident where a woman was assaulted and had her clothing ripped off in front several bystanders, including a uniformed security guard, is now being investigated by Kansas City police. A witness recorded part of the incident, which occurred earlier this week near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. (Warning: video contains graphic content)

Crime & Courts

Video shows man assaulting, ripping clothes off woman in KC as guard, others stand by

By Tony Rizzo, Ian Cummings and Toriano Porter

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 28, 2017 3:35 PM

An incident in which a woman was assaulted and had her clothing ripped off in front several bystanders, including a uniformed security guard, is now being investigated by Kansas City police.

A witness recorded part of the incident, which occurred earlier this week near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue, and it was posted on Facebook.

In the video, recorded during daylight, the man can be heard asking the woman to give him his money. She appears to be saying something to someone inside a car as the man grabs at her shorts and bikini top.

The guard is standing nearby as the incident continues.

At one point a woman appears to be trying to help the woman as the man continues to ask about his money. He then violently pulls off her shorts and underwear. As he does that, she says “it” is in the bathroom of a nearby business.

The man grabs her hair and pulls her for a few feet before the video ends.

The parents of the 35-year-old woman shown in the video said Thursday that she was shaken up by the incident but was doing OK.

She was being helped by members of a nearby church, according to her parents, Rosie and Michael Morgan.

The Morgans said they were upset and angry about seeing the video.

“My mind is still messed up,” Michael Morgan said.

A security guard on duty Thursday at the 31st and Prospect Avenue shopping center said he worked for B&E Security, which is also called Watch Eagle Security.

Ed Hardy, 43, said he did not see the incident, or the video, but he suspected he knew the security guard in question.

He said the guard should have intervened or at least called the police.

“If that was one of our guards and he didn't do anything, then he should be fired — that's my opinion,” Hardy said. “If you do that, you're just as guilty as the person who did the crime.”

Hardy said he has been a security guard for 16 years and the neighborhood where the shopping center is located sees a lot of strange incidents.

“It’s crazy, a lot of wild things go on here,” he said. “That's the job.”

B&E Security did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment for this story.

The man who shot the video — he refused to give the Star permission to use his name — said Thursday he did not intervene because he feared for his safety. He did, however, apologize for posting the video.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

