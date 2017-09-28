Video shows man assaulting, ripping clothes off woman in KC as guard, others stand by

More Videos 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting Pause 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 0:52 Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 0:24 5 Steven girls playing for Bishop Carroll 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Witness captures woman being assaulted, clothes ripped off in public An incident where a woman was assaulted and had her clothing ripped off in front several bystanders, including a uniformed security guard, is now being investigated by Kansas City police. A witness recorded part of the incident, which occurred earlier this week near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. (Warning: video contains graphic content) An incident where a woman was assaulted and had her clothing ripped off in front several bystanders, including a uniformed security guard, is now being investigated by Kansas City police. A witness recorded part of the incident, which occurred earlier this week near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. (Warning: video contains graphic content) Edited by Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

