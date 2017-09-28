Missouri school worker produced child porn – and kept her job for years

A Missouri school worker who pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child porn that included sex acts involving a dog and a 4-year-old child remained employed at a Springfield school for years after investigators flagged her.
Carrie Anne Allred, 34, pleaded guilty in March to one count of the sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. She was first identified by an undercover investigation in 2012 that identified Allred’s computer as sharing images of child pornography through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, according to court records.
Teresa Bledsoe, the communications director for the Springfield school district, said the district was unaware of the investigation and indictment until a public release issued by Don Ledford, the spokesman for the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, in August. It was nearly four years after an investigation opened into Allred’s activity.
The nutrition services specialist at Wilson’s Creek Middle School remained employed by the district until May of last year. She was indicted in June 2016, about a month after she left the district.
Wilson Creek educates children in fifth and sixth grades.
At no point during the investigation into Allred was the district made aware of the probe.
“Prior to the public announcement, we were not aware of any issues with this individual,” Bledsoe said.
Ledford explained that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is barred from divulging details of an ongoing investigation.
“We are restricted to providing only the information disclosed in the public record,” he said. “As a rule, however, I assure you that in the course of any investigation, if there is evidence to indicate a child is at risk or a suspect poses an imminent threat, we take appropriate action.”
According to court records, law enforcement officers searched Allred’s home in January 2013, seizing a computer and two hard drives.
Investigators located a “substantial amount of child pornography of prepubescent children during their forensic examination of Allred’s electronic devices,” according to court records.
Allred also admitted that she live streamed videos of herself engaged in bestiality with her dogs, court documents show.
She was investigated by the FBI and the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.
Comments