Exchange of gunfire closes intersection in Riverside

Police are investigating a shooting incident that closed an intersection in Riverside Wednesday night.
Multiple residents of the neighborhood reported hearing two bursts of gunfire shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, a Sedgwick County emergency communications supervisor said. Officers found shell casings that indicated more than one shooter was involved, according to police scanner chatter.
The intersection of Ferrell and Jeanette north of 13th was closed as officers processed evidence. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
